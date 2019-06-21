Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Brasigran’s Moulin Rouge Granite – a symbol for Brazil’s Red Earth in São Paulo’s Les Cinq Gym
- Swedish Natural Stone Award 2018
Design with natural stone»
- Tino Design Contest: Ideas for functional household items made from a slab of Black Dune Marble
- Lithea Company’s new natural stone collection refers to the Byzantine Empire
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Europe has endorsed considering social and ecological issues in public procurement
- Euroroc informs: The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) approves tariffs against Quartz Products from China
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
- Milan’s FuoriSalone: the grand furniture forum outside the fairgrounds in the city center
Stone Stories»
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
- Stone Age, mother-of-pearl
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Application open for the 2019 prize of the German Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations
- Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019
Briefly noted»
Company news: Achilli’s CNC controlled saw named „Gold“
Its sturdy and monoblock design with a hot dipped galvanized frame guarantees many years of reliable performance
Italian producer of stone machinery sent us the following press release about its bridge saw „Gold“ for stone and ceramic fabricators:
„GOLD is a CNC controlled saw; its sturdy and monoblock design with a hot dipped galvanized frame guarantees many, many years of reliable performance. The main features of this model are the extremely accurate and consistent stone sawing, as well as the ease of use. Indeed the GOLD is capable of fully automatic operation, but it can be also operated in semi-automatic mode to give the operator full control of the operations.
Outstanding performance and user-friendly operation:
* Automatic head tilt from 90 to 0 degrees;
* Hydraulic tilting worktable;
* CNC axis control unit with touch-screen color display for cuts programming;
* Automatic head rotation 0-360 degrees;
* High precision head motion on linear guides with recirculating ball slides.
* 1/2” gas connection for mounting core drill bits and perform automatic drilling cycles.
Ideal for large slabs:
* X axis travel: 4000mm (13’1″), Y axis travel: 2350mm (7’8″)
* Pre-loaded parametric figures: hexagon, octagon, kitchen top, trapezium, polygon…
* Profiling CNC environment to create artistic frames and decorations;
* Laser alignment device;
* Remote pendant control;
* Powerful 15HP motor with variable frequency drive from 800 to 3000 rpm.“
(22.06.2019, USA: 06.22.2019)