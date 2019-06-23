Coverings 2019 boasts nearly 1,100 exhibitors and almost 27,000 attendees from 90 countries

Once more the Installation & Design Awards were bestowed / New Orleans will welcome Coverings 2020

Coverings is the fair for the ceramics and natural stone industry in the South East USA. This year the fair celebrated its 30th anniversary which was held April 09 to 12 in Orlando, Florida. Next year’s venue will be in New Orleans.

The 2019 Coverings welcomed nearly 1,100 exhibitors and almost 27,000 attendees (+8.6% compared to 2018) from 90 countries.

The program was, as always, chock full of events and included some 50 points this year. It traditionally begins a day before the official opening. Talks and lectures ranged from marketing in the social media to technical provisions and regulations all popular and well attended.

One of the Fair’s highlights is the Coverings Installation & Design Awards (CID) honoring outstanding achievements in natural stone and ceramics craftsmanship for outstanding achievement in the use and implementation of natural stone and ceramic. We show the winners in the Natural Stone section as well as some from outstanding contributions in the ceramics category that caught our attention. One prize is bestowed for innovation in ceramics. It went to roof tiling.

Further prizes were

* Best Booth Awards (all went to ceramics),

* Rock Star Awards for promising managers and leaders up to age 35 both in stone and ceramics

The Red Ribbon marking the opening of the Fair was cut in the presence of members of the press. Representatives of the Italian and Spanish Ceramics Trade Organizations as well as representatives of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association, and the National Tile Contractors Association did the honors.

The Fair works with non-profit organizations as a way of saying thank you locally, according to the press release. Clean the World and Habitat for Humanity profited. One highlight was the presentation of doghouses to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, a non-profit pet shelter. The doghouses are clad in ceramic.

Coverings 2020, April 20 to 23 in New Orleans, Louisiana

See also:





(24.06.2019, USA: 06.24.2019)