Briefly noted»
Call for entries for the 17th Pure Talents Contest of imm cologne until September 12, 2019
20 entries will be exhibited at the fair in January 2020 / the best one will be honored with prizes between €3000 and €1000
Young designers from all over the world are invited to submit their solo or group works from the most varied furniture categories for the Pure Talents Contest of imm cologne fair. Buzzwords are „contemporary, sustainable living objects“, as said in the press release of the fair.
Application is open until September 12, 2019 for design students and graduates whose graduation is no more than 3 years behind them.
The 20 best entries will be presented in Hall 2.1 during the fair from January 13 to 19, 2020. Out of these, 3 will be honored on the first day of the trade fair with a first, second and third prize endowed with 3000, 2000 and 1000 Euro respectively.
In addition to this, an Audience Prize worth €1000 will be determined through a people’s vote via Instagram.
Participation in the contest, as well as potentially in the Pure Talents special exhibition is not subject to any charge for the designers.
Last year, 926 products by 756 designers from 69 nations had been submitted.
The jury will be composed of the designers Sebastian Herkner (Germany) and Philippe Malouin (United Kingdom), the Art Director of Cappellini, Giulio Cappellini (Italy), the IDEAT editor Johannes Hünig, the head curator of the Design Museum Helsinki, Suvi Saloniemi.
Source: imm cologne
(26.06.2019, USA: 06.26.2019)