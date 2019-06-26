Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Brasigran’s Moulin Rouge Granite – a symbol for Brazil’s Red Earth in São Paulo’s Les Cinq Gym
- Swedish Natural Stone Award 2018
Design with natural stone»
- Call for entries for the 17th Pure Talents Contest of imm cologne until September 12, 2019
- Artedomus: Natural Stone Design from Down Under with a penchant to ideas from Italy
Markets: Selling Stone»
- „Despite a decline of our block-exports to China, Trump’s tariffs can be favorable for Turkish deliveries to the US“
- Europe has endorsed considering social and ecological issues in public procurement
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Coverings 2019 boasts nearly 1,100 exhibitors and almost 27,000 attendees from 90 countries
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
Stone Stories»
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Application open for the 2019 prize of the German Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations
- Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019
Briefly noted»
NSI Technical Director Chuck Muehlbauer answers questions about tolerances or countertop overhang limits, and many more
Eighteen new „Queries + Quandaries“ articles have been added to the Natural Stone Resource Library. Authored by Natural Stone Institute Technical Director Chuck Muehlbauer, the articles originally appeared in the association’s member newsletter, The Cutting Edge. A wide variety of topics are covered in these articles, including tolerances, stone anchors, testing flexural strength, and countertop overhang limits.
294 documents are now available for download via the Natural Stone Resource Library, including technical bulletins and modules, Dimension Stone Design Manual chapters, and resources from other industry associations, including the National Building Granite Quarries Association and the Indiana Limestone Institute. All documents are available free of charge.
Since launching in 2015, the Library has seen over 225,000 downloads. The Natural Stone Resource Library has become a trusted resource for stone companies, architects, designers, and construction professionals.
Access the Natural Stone Resource Library at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/resourcelibrary
Source: Natural Stone Institute (NSI)
