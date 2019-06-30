Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- LafargeHolcim Awards for sustainable construction solutions combined with architectural excellence
- Readers‘ vituperation: why is there no innovation in the natural stone awards?
Design with natural stone»
- Call for entries for the 17th Pure Talents Contest of imm cologne until September 12, 2019
- Artedomus: Natural Stone Design from Down Under with a penchant to ideas from Italy
Markets: Selling Stone»
- „Despite a decline of our block-exports to China, Trump’s tariffs can be favorable for Turkish deliveries to the US“
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Coverings 2019 boasts nearly 1,100 exhibitors and almost 27,000 attendees from 90 countries
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
Stone Stories»
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Application open for the 2019 prize of the German Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations
- Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019
Briefly noted»
Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone
<Norwegian block producer Lundhs has started an online shop where it sells design objects created with its Larvikite-stones. The company uses the household items also to show at its booths at architectural and design fairs.
„Chisel and Memory. The contribution of marble craftsmanship to the restoration of the Acropolis Monument“ is the title of an exhibition in the Acropolis Museum in Athens until October 31, 2019.
Artist Masayuki Nagase has created various basalt stone sculpture compositions for the Oregon State University–Cascades campus.
A webpage tells the detailed story of a stone house built in 1740 by German immigrants in today’s town of Union Vale in New York State, USA. Little has changed in the building’s exterior, the report says.
Fossils of a giant new species from the long-extinct group of sea creatures called trilobites have been found on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Trilobites, which had hard, calcified, armour-like skeletons over their bodies, are related to modern crustaceans and insects.
The exhibition „The beginning of a new world. The development of modern sculpture“ in the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, the Netherlands until September 29, 2019 shows the development of modern sculpture through the eyes of Bram Hammacher, director of the Museum from 1948 to 1963.
„Famous Bathrooms“ is the title of the theme exhibition of this year’s Cersaie, the international ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings show to be held in Bologna from 23 to 27 September 2019. The exhibition staged in Hall 30 will have cross-cutting appeal in terms of product types and exhibition experience and will show examples how famous people inspired the design of bathrooms.
A former limestone quarry in Illinois is used now as diving facility.
Many small household-items made of marble can be found on the webpage of Italian Marmo Love stonemsaons’ company.
Video of the month: Discovery Channel asks „What If the African Continent Broke Apart?“ explaining the tectonic shifts of the continental plates.
(01.07.2019, USA: 07.01.2019)