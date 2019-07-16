EU calls for applications for a new pilot project mapping Jewish Cemeteries in Europe

Budget of 1.05 million € for 18 months / The work of the European Jewish Cemeteries Initiatiative shall be complemented

The European Union has issued a call for proposals for the pilot project „Protecting the Jewish cemeteries of Europe: Continuation of the mapping process, stakeholders’ involvement, and awareness raising“. Its objective is to conduct a broad sample mapping of at least 1500 Jewish cemeteries in Europe (around 25% of the total number), each of which presents a unique challenge considering the current state of such places.

The new project shall extend the work carried out within the project EAC/S10/2018. Its beneficiary, the European Jewish Cemeteries Initiatiative (Gemeinnützige Gesellschaft zur Erhaltung und zum Schutz jüdischer Friedhöfe in Europa mbH , ESJF), is currently in the process of developing a methodology for surveying Jewish burial sites and is in the process of mapping such sites in 5 countries: Slovakia, Lithuania, Greece, Ukraine and Moldova (https://www.esjf-surveys.org/).

The beneficiaries of the new Pilot project are asked to complement this work, while also covering at least 5 countries, including 3 EU Member States and 2 European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) countries, preferably from the Eastern Partnership.

The action should also identify and test specific innovative opportunities for cross-fertilization and stronger interactions between various stakeholders interested in the preservation of Jewish burial sites, the representatives of broadly understood cultural and creative sectors, religious and local communities and other potential stakeholders

To be eligible, a proposal must be submitted by a consortium consisting of at least 2 members. At least one of its members must be active in the cultural heritage sector and at least one has demonstrated experience with participatory community projects.

The duration of the project shall be 18 months starting in December 2019. Deadline for application is August 30, 2019.

The budget is 1,050,000 €.

