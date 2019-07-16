Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- The new James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin is a treasure for the Museum Island and shines throughout the City
- LafargeHolcim Awards for sustainable construction solutions combined with architectural excellence
Design with natural stone»
- For its second collection Marsotto LAB again cooperated with Lausanne’s ECAL School of Fine Art
- Natural stone as a connector and accentuator for furniture design
Markets: Selling Stone»
- „One Million Grams of Granite“: Austrian stonemasons busy themselves with artistic inspiration for one ton of local stone
- GfK market analysis: EU newcomers have significant increases in per capita purchasing power
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Spanish A.R. Los Huertos company: contest for sculptures made of recycled construction materials
Briefly noted»
Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
The petrographically: ammonite limestone had been used in many famous buildings in the North Italian stone city
Elisabetta de Strobel sent us the following press release about her latest product design idea using natural stone:
„,To say that red marble is an ancient stone is an understatement. Its technical name is Red Ammonite and in Verona, we call it Red Verona’.
„That is how the interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel begins her story. A ,classical’ stone, but one with profoundly fascinating depths, rather neglected at present, so it is important to suggest its use for important design products linked to contemporary lifestyles.
„It is just this balance between design and industry that brings us Deep Red: a lighting fixture with ancient content, a product of skilled craftsmanship framed in contemporary lines.
„The production is handled by Gianluca Fasani of Cave Fasani Celeste, using a single block of marble. This modular lamp consists of two elements – one vertical and the other horizontal – that can be used together or separately, with chamfered corners and dual treatment of the surfaces, which are both polished and acid-treated to exalt the natural appearance of this highly refined marble.
„The warmth of the red marble is emphasized by a 3000 degree Kelvin LED light that is both dramatic and enveloping.
„The Verona Red marble is featured in the most important architectural and artistic works of its namesake city, such as the Arena, the Roman Theater, the Cathedral. Ammonite limestone quarried in the area is exported all over the world and used in religious and secular art and architecture in other cities and capitals of Italy, in both historic and contemporary contexts.
„Elisabetta de Strobel designed this lamp for Marmorosso, a Verona start-up founded with the mission to enhance the value of this area, starting from its native stone. In business since July 2018, the company works to spread the culture of marble through events, conferences, and collaborations in the design and architecture sectors and to provide specialized technical and scientific support.“
Photos: company
(17.07.2019, USA: 07.17.2019)