Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone
- The new James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin is a treasure for the Museum Island and shines throughout the City
Design with natural stone»
- Antoniolupi and designer Paolo Ulian: „Plissè“ washbasin inspired by marble surfaces but made of artificial stone
- Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Project „Life in Quarries“: give endangered species living space in active quarries
- „One Million Grams of Granite“: Austrian stonemasons busy themselves with artistic inspiration for one ton of local stone
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Stone mosaics for the soul by US artist Nick Gilbert
- Spanish A.R. Los Huertos company: contest for sculptures made of recycled construction materials
Briefly noted»
Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020
The sculpture was carved from a large granite block of Blackenstone Quarry in Dartmoor, Devon
Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ is on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020. It is carved from the granite of Blackenstone Quarry in Dartmoor, Devon, and was made from the largest single block quarried from the site. It is a dedication to Randall-Page’s late friend, Leo, who owned the quarry.
The sculpture had been first featured in the exhibition „Sculpture in the City“, London’s annual art program, set amongst iconic architectural landmarks. The work is the latest in a series of Peter’s sculptures exploring the way how subtle modulations of the stone’s surface can evoke a sense of internal structure in the imagination of the viewer.
The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is an independent charitable trust and registered museum situated in the 500-acre, 18th-century Bretton Hall estate in West Yorkshire. Founded in 1977, YSP was the first sculpture park in the UK. Some of its best-known artworks shown are Barbara Hepworth’s „The Family of Man“, bronzes by Henry Moore, or site-specific works by Andy Goldsworthy, David Nash and James Turrell.
YSP mounts a year-round temporary exhibitions program including some of the world’s leading artists across 5 indoor galleries and the open air.
Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP)
(25.07.2019)