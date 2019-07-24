Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020

The sculpture was carved from a large granite block of Blackenstone Quarry in Dartmoor, Devon

Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ is on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020. It is carved from the granite of Blackenstone Quarry in Dartmoor, Devon, and was made from the largest single block quarried from the site. It is a dedication to Randall-Page’s late friend, Leo, who owned the quarry.

The sculpture had been first featured in the exhibition „Sculpture in the City“, London’s annual art program, set amongst iconic architectural landmarks. The work is the latest in a series of Peter’s sculptures exploring the way how subtle modulations of the stone’s surface can evoke a sense of internal structure in the imagination of the viewer.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is an independent charitable trust and registered museum situated in the 500-acre, 18th-century Bretton Hall estate in West Yorkshire. Founded in 1977, YSP was the first sculpture park in the UK. Some of its best-known artworks shown are Barbara Hepworth’s „The Family of Man“, bronzes by Henry Moore, or site-specific works by Andy Goldsworthy, David Nash and James Turrell.

YSP mounts a year-round temporary exhibitions program including some of the world’s leading artists across 5 indoor galleries and the open air.

