Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone
- The new James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin is a treasure for the Museum Island and shines throughout the City
Design with natural stone»
- Antoniolupi and designer Paolo Ulian: „Plissè“ washbasin inspired by marble surfaces but made of artificial stone
- Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Project „Life in Quarries“: give endangered species living space in active quarries
- „One Million Grams of Granite“: Austrian stonemasons busy themselves with artistic inspiration for one ton of local stone
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020
- Stone mosaics for the soul by US artist Nick Gilbert
Briefly noted»
Budri’s showroom in downtown Milan: worth a visit
The Italian company has always been all about unusual ideas in natural stone – exclusive but functional
The showroom, exhibiting extravagant but always functional natural stone products, could go by the title „Best of Budri“. In it, a selection of design ideas compiled by CEO Gianmarco Budri and his wife, Art Director Alessanda Malagoli Budri are on display. More than once in the past years, the couple has provided important impulses for the stone branch. Path-breaking creations in cooperation with internationally renowned designers, e.g.: Patricia Urquiola, are on display.
The exclusive three-story showroom is situated at Foro Buonaparte 60 in downtown Milan just a few steps from the Underground stations Porta Cadorna and Lanza. The characteristic style known from Budri’s Trade Fair exhibits, is thought through from A-Z in minute detail.
The ground floor entrance is arranged „like the stage of a theater“, according to the press-release. Once inside a maze of paths leads visitors through a myriad of rooms in which, as if by chance, works by Budri are on display.
The highlight of the exhibit is the two-story high „Marblelace“ grid, a sort of woven artwork made of marble elements.
Finding Budri’s old friends and acquaintances from past Trade Fair exhibits among new displays, is elating, e.g.: a natural stone rug worked to such perfection in detail that one would think it is made of wool.
Budri’s goal is to „Give Voice to marble“ according to the press documentation. Onyx is another of the materials which Budri likes to include for contrast in structure and color.
Speaking of trend-setters: Budri was one of the first companies in Italy to work with natural stone waste. Patricia Urquiola’s installation at Marmomacc 2011 got the ball rolling for what is now a major theme in the branch.
We could name a number of trends, which Budri took on the bandwagon before anyone else.
E.g.: we noticed that Gianmarco Budri was wearing two pairs of glasses around his neck most of the time when we first met him – one of which was usually parked on his forehead – a common appearance today, not only in Italy.
For the opening of the showroom this year, Alessandra Malagoli wore a blue jay in her hair. „Birds are sweet animals“, she remarked jovially.
Wait and see if it’s the beginning of a trend.
Fotos: Budri
(26.07.2019, USA: 07.26.2019)