Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Bright red Älvdalsk-Quartzite for Mora’s pedestrian mall in Sweden
- Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone
Design with natural stone»
- Antoniolupi and designer Paolo Ulian: „Plissè“ washbasin inspired by marble surfaces but made of artificial stone
- Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Japanese Nikkei Asian Review: deliveries to the US relabeled in Vietnam
- Project „Life in Quarries“: give endangered species living space in active quarries
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Budri’s showroom in downtown Milan: worth a visit
- Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020
Briefly noted»
Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone
An ancient Athenean neighborhood with remnants of streets, residences, baths, workshops, and tombs from the 4th century BC until the 12th century AD was opened as part of the Acropolis Museum in Athens.
At Marmomac (September 25-28, 2019), Italian Pibamarmi company will show „Sound of Marbles“ by Japanese architect Tsuyoshi Tane. The installation is about the interaction between marble, sound, and light.
Polish webpage Marbley One has little items made of marble for everyday usage.
Antipodes Map is a webpage where one can identify the antipode on the other side of the globe. But as 71% of our planet’s surface is covered by oceans there is a good chance to end up in the water.
Brazil’s state of Espírito Santo has an online-award for leading entrepreneurs organized by Folha newspaper. In this year, the first prize went to Rafael Guidoni from Guidoni Granitos, the second to Camilo Cola from Marbrasa and the third do Tales Machado from MagBan (Portuguese).
At its meeting in Baku (Azerbaijan) in July 2019, the World Heritage Committee inscribed 29 new sites in Unesco’s list.
Plate tectonics and the „recycling“ of material of the Earth’s crust is much older than previously thought and started about 3.3 billion years ago, an international team of scientists writes in „Nature“ magazine (571). Our planet is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old.
Neanderthals used resin ,glue’ to repair and craft their stone tools.
Video of the month: Woods Davy is a Californian sculptor who creates stone structures like mobiles where the boulders seem to float in the air (1, 2).
(31.07.2019, USA: 07.31.2019)