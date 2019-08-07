Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Lluc Mir, master drywall mason, based on the Balearic Isle of Mallorca, was awarded the Richard H. Driehaus-Prize for heritage building
- Bright red Älvdalsk-Quartzite for Mora’s pedestrian mall in Sweden
Design with natural stone»
- Stonetica takes old ideas for use of marble remnants one step further
- Antoniolupi and designer Paolo Ulian: „Plissè“ washbasin inspired by marble surfaces but made of artificial stone
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Japanese Nikkei Asian Review: deliveries to the US relabeled in Vietnam
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Stone Sculpture Symposium in Sprimont, Belgium from August 09 until 25 2019
- Helaine Blumenfeld: „marble as a means to show our spiritual side“
Briefly noted»
Shortfall in new homes is keeping the pressure on house prices and rents
„2019 State of the Nation’s Housing Report“ by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies
With the nation’s economy on sound footing and incomes on the rise, the number of people forming households in the US has finally returned to a more normal pace. Housing production, however, has not. The 2019 State of the Nation’s Housing by the Joint Center for housing Studies of Harvard University report documents how the housing shortfall is keeping pressure on house prices and rents, eroding affordability for modest-income households in many markets.
Several factors may be contributing to the slow construction recovery, including rising land prices, regulatory constraints, and persistent labor shortages. These constraints raise costs and limit the number of homes that can be built in places where demand is highest.
Despite these challenges, the report finds that the number of homeowners in the US continued to rise in 2018, while the number of renter households fell once again, a stark contrast to the increases of the 12 preceding years. Meanwhile, the share of households paying over 30 percent of their income for housing declined for the seventh straight year in 2017, but much of the progress was among homeowners, while cost burdens for modest-income renter households continued to rise.
To ensure the market can produce homes that meet the needs of a growing population, the public, private, and nonprofit sectors must address constraints on the development process. And for the millions who struggle to find housing that fits their budget, public efforts will be necessary to close the gap between what they can afford and the cost of producing decent housing.
Source: „2019 State of the Nation’s Housing Report“
(08.08.2019)