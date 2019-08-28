Table „Icon“ by designer Giorgio Soressi for Italian company Costantini Pietro

Calacatta Gold marble or wood respectively for the table top and base made of stainless steel or lacquered metal

„Icon“ is the name of a new table by Italian furniture company Costantini Pietro. The designer was Giorgio Soressi. He used Calacatta Gold marble for the table or wood respectively.

The base is made of stainless steel or lacquered metal. „The top in Calacatta gold marble with rounded corners

is a distinctive sign of preciousness,“ according to the company’s webpage. The top is available in 4 different finishes.

Costantini Pietro

Source: Costantini Pietro

(29.08.2019, USA: 08.29.2019)