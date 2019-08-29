Application open until October 08, 2019 for the „Talente“ (talents) competition at the Munich International Skilled Trades Fair next year

Craftspeople until their mid-thirties may enter with special works in design or technology respectively

„Talente“ (talents) is an annual competition for young craftspeople in the areas of design and technology. The focus is on work that shines through its formal and technical originality and through its craft perfection. Entries must be „ahead of its time,“ as said in the application documents.

The competition is organized by the Munich and Upper Bavarian Chamber of Skilled Trades and jointly sponsored by the German and Bavarian Ministries for Economics.

There is no prize money but the shortlisted entries will be exhibited at the Internationale Handwerksmesse (Munich International Skilled Trades Fair) in March 2020. There, the jury will select the final winners.

The shortlisted will also be presented in a catalog with a brief description and the creators’ CV.

In the design section, applicants must not be older than 33 years old in the year when the competition takes place. The maximum age in the technology section is 35.

Interested parties apply online with photographic and text documentation of the work they wish to enter. The contributions should reflect the development of the artist or technician while illustrating the type of work and the topics that s/he is currently involved in. The work may not be more than 2 years old.

Participation is free of charge, yet applicants must bear transportation to Munich and the insurance for this. Costs for collective transport from outside Germany will be paid by the fair’s organizer Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen (GHM).

Application is open until October 08, 2019. At the end of November 2019, participants will be informed about the shortlist. The fair takes place in Munich from March 11 to 15, 2020.

