Entries open from all over Europe for the German Natural Stone Award 2020 with prizes of 30,000 € in total

The competition honors outstanding design and contemporary construction using natural stone

The German Natural Stone Award honors projects from all over Europe, provided that they were carried out with local stones and by local companies. It is endowed with a total of 30,000 €. The participation fee is 350 € per entry or € 250 each for submissions of two or more projects (VAT included), respectively.

The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2020. They must be made in German language.

The following conditions must be met:

* submitted can be only projects that have been completed after 1 January 2014;

* in the focus of the competition stands the outstanding design and a contemporary construction with relevant and material-appropriate use of natural stone;

* entries may come from architects, interior designers, landscape architects and architects working in Europe.

The prize is awarded in 4 categories:

* Public buildings and commercial buildings (facades and interior design);

* Landscaping and open space design (gardens, parks and squares);

* Massive components and building in given contexts (stone details, renovation and reconstruction);

* Single and multi-family houses (façades and interior design).

In each category, the jury selects one winner. One of these 4 category winners will receive the German Natural Stone Award, which is endowed with 15,000 €. Each of the other 3 category winners receives € 5,000.

The announcement of the prices takes place at the Stone+tec fair in Nuremberg (June 13 – 16, 2020).

The German Natural Stone Award is one of the most recognized architectural prizes in Germany and abroad. It is awarded by the German Natural Stone Association (DNV) in cooperation with the Association of German Architects (BDA). 2020 sees the 19th edition.

