Italian Achilli company: „Evolution in Stone Technology“

At the fair in Verona will be presented CNC bridge saws, bench saws, floor grinders and more stone machinery

Italian Achilli company, Slogan: „Evolution in Stone Technology"

At the end of September we will be attending the Marmo+Mac exhibition in Verona, the most important event in our stone industry, representing every year the best opportunity to meet customers and dealers from all around the world. The trade show will be held September 25 – 28, from 9.30am to 7.00pm.

What you will find at our stand:

CNC bridge saws: MBS and GOLD are customizable bridge saws for stone, quartz and ceramic slabs. These models with 3, 4 or 5 axes are extremely accurate in cutting and easy to operate.



Stone Machinery: A full range of equipment (saws and manual working centres) to cut, miter, profile, sink cut out, drill and easily perform all machining carried out in the stone fabrication workshop.



Bench saws and floor grinders: Our portable saws and floor grinders, the first products we have believed and invested in, today further improved with the aim of always offering effective, functional and simple machines.



We will be delighted to see you and introduce the new products and upgrades we have been developing this year!

