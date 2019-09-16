agape from Italy: „Constellation“ collection by Studiopepe designers

Tabletop mirrors and bathroom accessories made of marble with brass details

Italian agape company sent us the following press release about the „Constellation“ collection by Studiopepe designers:

„Tabletop mirrors and bathroom accessories made of marble with brass details. The post-modern shapes of the collection emphasize the sculptural aspect of smooth marble as if sculpted by water.

The objects from the Constellation range are not just destined for the bathroom. Their rounded shapes, cut from strong mirrored surfaces featuring brass closures, inject an eye-catching and functional look to any bathroom, when placed near the bathtub or on a container, but they are also perfect in other parts of the home, when gracing a desk or bookcase.“

The objects are available in white Carrara and black Marquina Marble.

The company’s webpage introduces the two designers:

„Studiopepe is a design agency founded in Milan, in 2006, by Arianna Lelli Mami and Chiara Di Pinto. Its focus is on design and research through the use of a multidisciplinary approach: this includes interior design (retail, hotels, private commissions), product design and creative consulting.

The language they use for their designs is stratified and eclectic, uniting poetic vision and rigorous design.

Art, installations, study of formal archetypes, experiments with materials and the dialogue between opposites are some of the themes developed by the Studio.

Studiopepe’s projects are recognizable by their strong iconographic identity, based upon experimenting, continuous research on colors and materials and the contamination between the various contemporary languages with the intent to provide a solution that is uniquely special and respectful of each client’s individuality.“

