Coffee tables inspired by graphism and symmetry, marble and tropical butterflies
Italian furniture company Zanotta and designer Garcia Cumini launch their new furnishing complement „Graphium“ in natural stone
Italian Zanotta furniture company sent us a press release about its new side tables „Graphium“ by desinger Garcia Cumini:
„Two coffee tables inspired by two concepts and two natural elements: graphism and symmetry, marble and tropical butterflies. By combining these seemingly contradictory elements, the ethereality of a wing beat and the solidity of stone, we’ve created a furnishing complement of contemporary taste: a solid top in natural marble supported by a slender, organic structure in steel.
Materials and colours: Black or white varnished steel frame. Tops available either in grey Calacatta marble, in red Lepanto marble or in Sahara Noir marble, thickness 20 mm, with stain-resistant protective varnish, in clear matt polyester.
Sizes:
model 681: cm 140 x 60 cm 200 x 60 – h. 32,5 cm;
model 682: cm 120 x 118 – h. 32,5 cm.
(26.09.2019, USA: 09.26.2019)