Call for entries for the 14th Cosentino Design Challenge with 6 prizes of 1000 € each

Until June 01, 2020, students are invited to develop new applications for the company’s artificial stones

Spanish Cosentino company has launched the 14th edition of its Design Challenge competition. Students from schools and universities from all over the world are invited to develop new ideas on how to use Cosentino’s artificial stones. „The contest showcases Cosentino’s commitment to the education of future professionals in the industry,“ according to a press release from last year.

The competition has design and architecture as two categories.

In the design section, the topic is „Cosentino and the Local Tradition: High Contemporary Crafts”, while in the architecture category entries have to work on „Cosentino and the Urban Space”.

„Students have freedom to research and create their final project, which must include one or more surfaces by Cosentino,“ according to the contest’s webpage. Cosentino’s materials include Silestone quartz, the ultra compact Dekton or the Sensa range of protected stone.

The deadline is June 01, 2020. Entries must be made online via the contest’s webpage. There are 3 winners for each category who will be awarded 1000 € each, along with 3 runners up.

Source: Cosentino

(05.10.2019, USA: 10.05.2019)