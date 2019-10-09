„Alchemie T“ lamp composed of a brass and an alabaster disc on a limestone base

This modern sculpture with high functionality was designed by Giulia Archimede for Catellani & Smith

Italian Catellani & Smith company with its „Mission: Light“ sent us the following press-release:

,Love that moves the sun and other stars’ Paradiso, XXXIII, v. 145

The antithesis between light and darkness, between Sun and Moon, is everlasting, like part of the same flow of existence. Many allegorical meanings have been given to the necessary relationship between two elements that each exist as a consequence of the other. The new lamp „Alchemie T“, designed by Giulia Archimede for Catellani & Smith, explores this dimension whose components are diametrically opposed but always, and for ever, connected.

Alchemie T is an exquisite sculpture composed of two discs: one made in brass, the other in alabaster – the latter used for the first time in a lamp by Catellani & Smith – both lying on a base made of Medea limestone.

With a light touch of the hand, the brass disc slides on the track-base. The alabaster disc, which hides an LED light source in its frame, is fixed to the base and cannot be moved.

The sculptural lighting object „Alchemie T“ lights up by pressing the brass button in the base.

The interaction between light and shade reaches its peak the moment when the two discs overlap and almost mimic an eclipse.

The movement of the discs, by changing both form and light intensity of the lamp to create a new ambience in the room, provides a unique user experience.

Alchemie T is able to create a connection between object and user, who is made to feel at ease and finds a connection with the space around him.

Length ca 54 cm, discs Ø ca 26 cm.

Catellani & Smith

Photo: Nava Rapacchietta

(10.10.2019)