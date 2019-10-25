Resources Available for Silicosis Prevention and Safe Slab Handling

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute has many resources available online to help combat the threat of silicosis and ensure safe slab handling. All safety resources are available free of charge courtesy of the Natural Stone Institute Safety Committee.

Available resources to combat the threat of silicosis include:

• Silica Exposure and Employee Safety Webinar

• Silica Exposure Control Plan for General Industry Document

• Silica Prevention Checklist

Available resources to ensure safe slab handling include:

• Safe Slab Handling course bundle

• Facility Safety Plan: Creating an Environment of Safety for Your Employees

• Safe Stone Shopping video for consumers

There is no place for complacency in the stone industry. Prevention and awareness are critical for all employees in our industry. Use the resources available to you to bring greater awareness to your team about these important issues, and remember that prevention can save lives.

All safety resources can be found online at https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/safety/.

The Natural Stone Institute is a trade association representing every aspect of the natural stone industry. The current membership exceeds 2,000 members in over 50 nations. The association offers a wide array of technical and training resources, professional development opportunities, regulatory advocacy, and networking events. Two prominent publications—the Dimension Stone Design Manual and Building Stone Magazine—raise awareness within the natural stone industry and in the design community for best practices and uses of natural stone. Learn more at https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/.

