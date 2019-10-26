Handvärk from Denmark: dining table with Italian marble top on a slender steel frame

The company creates furniture that will last a lifetime with materials that will only become more beautiful over time

Handvärk is a Danish manufacturer for modern furniture pieces. The designers use marble, brass and aniline leather – the idea is to create furniture that will last a lifetime with materials that will only become more beautiful over time.

The company just launched a new dining table. The designer was Emil Thorup from the company’s team. He installed the table-top in Italian marble on a slender steel frame. New is also the chair on the photos.

Measurements & Materials: table

D: 96 cm x L: 184 cm x H: 74 cm – Weight 86 kg

Top: Polished or honed marble

Base: Powder-coated steel

Comes in a frame in either matte black, matte white or black with solid brass details.

Additionally, the 4 options of marble are: white, green, black or grey. „The natural variations and veins of the marble make each table truly unique,“ as said in a press release.

„Handvärk is much more than a business to us,“ Kristian Rhode, Handvärk co-founder is quoted on the company webpage. „We believe in simplicity, sustainability and social responsibility on a personal and corporate level. We make sustainability a natural part of our everyday work, we flat-pack to reduce transport emission, we only use recyclable packaging and have a strong digital presence to minimize print. Simply put; we strive to stay socially responsible, establish long-term partnerships and have an overall positive impact on the world.”

Source: Handvärk

(27.10.2019, USA: 10.27.2019)