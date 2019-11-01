„Marble Warsaw Fair“ will take place for the 1st time from June 01 to 04, 2020 in the capital of Poland

The new fair is a cooperation of Polish fair company PTAK Warsaw with Turkish organizer of „Marble Izmir Fair“

„Marble Warsaw Fair“ is the name of a new trade fair to be held in the Polish capital from June 01 to 04, 2020. Organizers are PTAK Warsaw Expo and Fuarizmir in Izmir, Turkey.

We quote from the pdf of PTAK: „Warsaw is not only the capital of Poland but also a fast-developing hub for buyers from Eastern and Central Europe. We are proud of our own Hosted Buyers program, which allows us to meet key business decision-makers from Poland, East and from all over Europe. Warsaw is a constantly growing city.

„The purpose of Marble Warsaw Fair is to bring together the representatives of a very important industry in one place and time. Your presence at MWF is a great opportunity to demonstrate the market novelties, the latest technologies, and products.

„During the three days of the fair, specialists and experts from the stone work industry will talk about the use of stone in construction, decorations and they will discuss the current achievements and trends in stone design sector. We have also prepared a special zone to show the stone machinery in motion und use tools and accessories for processing the raw material.“

Since some years, there’s a movement among the Polish stone fairs. After the ancient event in Wroclaw had been canceled, the country only had the „Stone“ Fair in Poznan (November 20-23, 2019) as an international event.

For the Marble Warsaw Fair, PTAK entered a partnership with Fuarizmir, the organizer of Marble Izmir Fair held in the Turkish city for the 25th time this year. It is Turkey’s biggest stone trade show. Note that the logo of Marble Warsaw is a copy of Marble Izmir’s in which only the city name was changed.

A similar branding strategy is known from Marmomac in Verona which had given its cooperation or affiliate respectively in Las Vegas or Vitória, Brazil the name „Marmomac Americas“ or „Marmomac Latin America“.

Marble Warsaw Fair, June 01 to 04, 2020

Stone, Poznan, November 20-23, 2019

Marble, Izmir, March 27-30, 2020

(02.11.2019, USA: 11.02.2019)