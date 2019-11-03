Modern mosaics made of natural stone and special mirrors

Italian Antique Mirror Company lends many-facetetted means of expression to its glass

Italian Antique Mirror Company is all about mirrored surfaces, as the name implies. But perhaps surprisingly, it is also about objects that are well past their prime and may have become foggy or suffered damage over the course of time.

The material artists at Antique Mirror transform the expressiveness of glass using special techniques like colored clouds or sprinklings of droplets and much more. The surfaces were thought as wall claddings and come in a variety of sizes. They can be implemented as objects of art or as elements in a composition.

At this year’s Cersaie Ceramics Trade Fair in Bologne, Antique Mirrors showed its latest collection „Lampassi“ by designer Cristina Celestino. She combines glass surfaces with natural stone and creates innovative elements as wall décor.

The 4 pieces in the collection go by the names „Bottonato“, „Chevron“, „Losanghe“ and „Mélange“ respectively.

The center of focus lies on small elements made of multi-colored marble combined to geometric structures. A variety of glass surfaces can be used, colored or structured and mirrored.

Antique Mirror works in cooperation with Terra Viva Company, specializing in natural stone mosaic. The pieces are produced in Abu Dhabi.

Antique Mirror

Cristina Celestino

Terra Viva AHTV

Photos: Peter Becker / Antique Mirror

(04.11.2019, USA: 11.04.2019)