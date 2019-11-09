Natural Stone Institute Seeks Association Members as Volunteers for its Xiamen Stone Fair Delegation

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI), in coordination with the China Xiamen International Stone Fair, is inviting association members to join a volunteer delegation to the 2020 fair. The China Xiamen International Stone Fair connects thousands of buyers, suppliers, and manufacturers from around the globe.

Scheduled for March 16-19, 2020, this year’s trip will include:

* Three nights paid lodging,

* Show floor walking tour to meet featured exhibitors,

* One-day factory study tour,

* Onsite ground transportation to planned activities,

* Networking VIP receptions,

* Educational events and seminars dedicated to discovering trends and innovations.

Brian DeCelle (Sislers Stone), who attended the 2019 event, commented: „This event is a must for any members who are currently or are considering importing from China. Between the sheer number of exporters and the knowledge and experience of the delegation, members would be hard-pressed to duplicate this anywhere else.”

For more information about serving on the delegation, please contact Pam Hammond per Mail or 440-250-9222. Space is limited. The deadline to join the delegation is Friday, December 6, 2019.

(10.11.2019, USA: 11.10.2019)