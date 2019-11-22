Toolbox Talks for Quarriers Available in Natural Stone University

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI), in coordination with the National Building Granite Quarries Association (NBGQA), has added three toolbox talks for quarriers to the Natural Stone University. Topics include the following:

• Fall Arrest System Regulations,

• Highwall Management and Use of Drones,

• Quarry Slab Tipping Safety.

There are now a total of 27 quarry-specific toolbox talks available in the University, covering topics ranging from personal health and human safety to the safe use of equipment such as wire saws and preventing silicosis.

Mike Loflin, Industry Research & Information Manager for the Natural Stone Institute commented: „These quarry-specific resources are an important addition to our library of safety resources. The information provided is the cumulative work of the NBGQA safety committee. The NBGQA safety committee consists of some of the most talented safety officers, operations managers, and human resources professionals in the natural stone industry. Over the last several years, the committee has identified issues and provided seriously needed safety solutions for the quarry sector of the dimension stone industry. We are proud to partner with NBGQA to present these resources free of charge to the industry through the Natural Stone University.”

To access these toolbox talks and other educational resources, visit https://edu.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education/catalog/courseGroup.cfm?id=19.

About the Natural Stone Institute: The Natural Stone Institute is a trade association representing every aspect of the natural stone industry. The current membership exceeds 2,000 members in over 50 nations. The association offers a wide array of technical and training resources, professional development opportunities, regulatory advocacy, and networking events. Two prominent publications—the Dimension Stone Design Manual and Building Stone Magazine—raise awareness within the natural stone industry and in the design community for best practices and uses of natural stone. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.

About the National Building Granite Quarries Association: The National Building Granite Quarries Association (NBGQA) was founded over a century ago with approximately 12 original member granite companies which included most of the major building granite quarriers in the United States at that time. The purpose of the organization was back then, and remains today, the promotion of the use of granite in buildings and educating architects and general contractors about the properties and extraordinary durability of granite. In connection with this promotion, NBGQA provides listings of the available colors of granite, surface finishes, tolerances, test data and other specifications for owners, architects and contractors covering the proper use and incorporation of granite into building projects. In recent years, the promotion of safe quarrying methods and consistent regulation has also become a top priority within the organization’s member firms. To learn more about the National Building Granite Quarries Association, visit www.nbgqa.com.

(23.11.2019, USA: 11.23.2019)