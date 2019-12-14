Women in Stone Webinar: on December 19, 2019 and also available at any time

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Are you new to the Women in Stone program? Join us for a brief informational webinar on Thursday, December 19 at 12pm EST to learn more about the programs and networking opportunities available to participants. Hear about Women in Stone’s vision to recruit, retain, and advance women in the natural stone industry. Email Sarah Gregg to register.

The Women in Stone webinar is held live on a monthly basis. However, it is also available „on demand” in the Natural Stone University and can be viewed at any time.

You do not have to be a member to attend this webinar or to join Women in Stone.

(15.12.2019, USA: 12.15.2019)