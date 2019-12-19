A combination of the most noble materials: inlays of tiny diamonds in marble by DiamArt

New technology by the Italian company enables working gems of 0.18 mm in diameter

DiamArt combines micro diamonds with marble to produce exclusive objects. A product is created, which in several aspects belongs in the high-end sector: diamonds are the noblest of all gems, and marble is the most highly esteemed among natural stone types, combined with the best craftsmanship and top-of-the-line technology a star is born.

Our photos show but a few patterns. DiamArt has no collection as such yet. But they invite their clients to let their creativity run free and then turn an idea into reality.

The two in-house designers are currently working on a line of inlay with diamonds and marble for furniture.

The sample patterns vary in the quantity of diamonds inlayed: „Essence Collection“ contains 0.12 carats of only natural gems, whereas „Caracto Collection“ has 0.06 carats in a mix of natural and industrial diamonds.

The diamond content is certified by the Istituto Gemmologico Italiano (IGI).

Both patterns contain tiny fragments of the noble gem. Jewelers hardly have any use for this grade.

DiamArt has developed and patented a technology to work diamonds of that size and to bind them to a porter. The gems are a mere 0.18 mm in diameter, way smaller than the 0.8 mm previously implemented commercially.

They can hardly be identified as single gems in the sample pieces – but together and with the aid of the patented technology they have the same gleam and glitter we have grown to admire in diamonds.

They then become inlay for marble.

Combining diamonds with other material and transforming both into a medley is a novel idea. There have been successful experiments with leather e.g. by the French Company L’Officiana.

But the idea of combining diamonds and marble was born by DiamArt because of their close proximity to Verona where implementation of the stone has a long tradition.

DiamArt was founded in 2013 as a subsidiary of Ferdiam were the use of micro-diamonds has a long tradition. Ferdiam itself is a spin-off of Dellas, which specializes in Diamond tools and has earned a reputation in the stone branch.

All of DiamArt’s works are hand made in Italy.

The Company has developed the perfect use for decorative stone gems: „A room with the installation of diamond decorations becomes a jewel.”

Photos: DiamArt

(20.12.2019, USA: 12.20.2019)