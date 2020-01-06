Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Statues on Easter island may have been indicators for freshwater and fertile soil, scientists say
A new theory says that the statues on Easter Island „are best explained by the availability of the island’s limited freshwater“. The monuments may have played a role as indicators for these and for fertile-soil-resources important for a survival on the island with its dry climate. In addition, they probably had „their well-known ritual roles“, as explained in PLOS One.
(07.01.2020, USA: 01.07.2020)