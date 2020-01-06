www.stone-ideas.com

Statues on Easter island may have been indicators for freshwater and fertile soil, scientists say

Mysterious stone statues on Easter Island. Photo: Camill1336 / <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/"target="_blank">Wikimedia Commons</a>

A new theory says that the statues on Easter Island „are best explained by the availability of the island’s limited freshwater“. The monuments may have played a role as indicators for these and for fertile-soil-resources important for a survival on the island with its dry climate. In addition, they probably had „their well-known ritual roles“, as explained in PLOS One.

