Natural Stone Institute Announces 2020 Stone Industry Education Series

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2020 Stone Industry Education Series. Stone Summits will be held in nine cities across the United States.

The nine Stone Summits scheduled for 2020 will cover topics relevant to stone fabricators, including maximizing shop efficiency and profits, using metrics to measure success, understanding OSHA safety regulations, and creating a plan for finding and retaining top talent. 2020 Stone Summits will be facilitated by a team of experienced industry leaders including GK Naquin, Duane Naquin, Tony Malisani, and Eric Tryon.

2020 Stone Industry Education Series:

February 27

Arkansas Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Pacific Shore Stones, Mabelvale, AR

March 12

California Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, MSI, Orange, CA

April 2

Colorado Stone Summit: Know Your Business, Arizona Tile, Denver, CO

May 7

Massachusetts Stone Summit: Key Pulse Points for Building a Successful Stone Fabrication Business, Daltile, Westwood, MA

June 4

New Mexico Stone Summit: Key Pulse Points for Building a Successful Stone Fabrication Business, Arizona Tile, Albuquerque, NM

July 16

Oregon Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, MSI, Tualatin, OR

September 17

Illinois Stone Summit: Know Your Business, Universal Granite & Marble, Chicago, IL

October 8

Alabama Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, Triton Stone Group, Birmingham, AL

November 5

Texas Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, MSI, Austin, TX

To learn more about each event, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.

(25.01.2020, USA: 01.25.2020)