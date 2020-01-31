Shinto collection by Italian Jumbo Group: precious marble Damasco brown and brass casting profiles

The line meant for executive and presidential offices is characterized by dark and masculine colors

Italian Jumbo Group sent us the following information about its Shinto collection that focuses on Damasco Brown marble:

Perfect centerpiece for executive and presidential offices, Shinto writing desk features a sculptural design and an exclusive composition, with a soft nubuck top, a structure in precious marble Damasco brown and brass casting profiles.

A space of inspiration, calm and focus, where functionality and beauty meet. Jumbo Collection’s study room is a sumptuous, luxurious and majestic setting characterized by dark and masculine colors, dominated by the presence of the furniture of the Shinto line. This original collection is characterized by the scenographic shapes of the furniture and by the use of precious materials with different textures and finishes, wisely combined to create a timeless and scenographic blend.

Combining the essence of classic style with a contemporary allure to create an harmony between tradition and contemporary elegance, all the pieces of the Shinto line are characterized by an important artisan component: the manufacturing mixes the use of experimental techniques with the use of traditional methods handed down for centuries.

Source: Jumbo Group

