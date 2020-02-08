Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Announces Winners of 2019 Pinnacle Awards

Twenty-two projects honored with prizes for Excellence / Grande Pinnacle Award bestowed to Pei Cobb Freed & Partners for 7 Bryant Park

The winners of the 2019 Pinnacle Awards were announced during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at TISE in Las Vegas, NV. Twenty-two projects were honored with Awards of Excellence. The 2019 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to Pei Cobb Freed & Partners (New York, NY) for their work on 7 Bryant Park.

The carefully detailed stone-clad lobby of 7 Bryant Park is the result of an extraordinary effort to procure exactly the right materials and achieve the highest level of craftsmanship. This thirty-story office building in Midtown Manhattan makes the most of its proximity to an important green space with a sculpted facade overlooking the park. The defining element of the design is a pair of mirrored conical forms carved out within the rectangular massing of the tower at the corner facing the park. The conical motif is repeated in the ground floor lobby through the arrangement and detailing of the stone elements. Mocha Crème limestone is used for the walls and Moleanos limestone for the floors, with accents of Calacatta Caldia marble and Jet Mist granite. Limestone was chosen as the primary stone for its warmth, richness, and light tone, with more richly grained white marble and black granite adding contrast.

Executed with pinpoint precision, this project delighted the jury, who also loved how the conical wall motifs and the triangular floor panels meet on point. They admired how the concave curve of the limestone panels reflected the mirrored conical motif within the exterior façade, and stated that the project exhibits superior stock control in unforgiving lighting conditions, showcasing texture and craftsmanship.

The full list of 2019 Pinnacle Award winners is as follows:

Grande Pinnacle

7 Bryant Park

New York, NY

Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

New York, NY

Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture

Arizona State University Barrett & O’Connor Washington Center

Washington, DC

Las Vegas Rock

Jean, NV

Mosque in Shali City

Chechnya, Russia

FHL Kiriakidis Group

Drama, Greece

Commercial Exterior

Church Street United Methodist Church Expansion

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Marble Company

Friendsville, TN

Grande Arche de la Defense

Paris, France

Polycor, Inc.

Quebec City, Canada

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Farmington, CT

Dan Lepore & Sons Company

Conshohocken, PA

Oklahoma City LDS Temple

Oklahoma City, OK

IMS Masonry

Lindon, UT

Elberfeld Mall & Train Station

Wuppertal, Germany

VM Kaldorf

Titting-Kaldorf, Germany

Commercial Interior

100 Bishopsgate

London, England

Euromarble

Carrara, Italy

Chapel of the Holy Cross

Tampa, FL

Booms Stone Company

Redford, MI

Dallas High-Rise

Dallas, TX

Dee Brown, Inc.

Richardson, TX

Frost Tower

San Antonio, TX

Camarata Masonry Systems

Houston, TX

Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials

Drexel Square

Philadelphia, PA

CED Stone North America

Montreal, Canada

Miracle Mile and Giralda Avenue Streetscape

Coral Gables, FL

Earl Jackson Architecture Workshop

Allenhurst, NJ

Renovation/Restoration

645 Fifth Avenue, Olympic Tower

New York, NY

Continental Marble

Bohemia, NY

Christ Cathedral

Garden Grove, CA

Carnevale & Lohr

Bell Gardens, CA

LondonHouse Hotel

Chicago, IL

Galloy & Van Etten

Chicago, IL

Saint Catherine of Siena Sanctuary Alteration

Trumbull, CT

Bybee Stone Company

Ellettsville, IL

Residential—Single Family

Boch Garden Pavilion

Norwood, MA

Kenneth Castellucci & Associates

Lincoln, RI

Coldspring

Cold Spring, MN

Piero Zanella

Verona, Italy

Hinsdale Residence

Hinsdale, IL

Galloy & Van Etten

Chicago, IL

L.A. Residence

Los Angeles, CA

Carnevale & Lohr

Bell Gardens, CA

Private Residence

Highland Park, TX

Dee Brown, Inc.

Richardson, TX



The Natural Stone Institute would like to thank the sponsors of the 2019 Pinnacle Awards: Marmomac (Grande Pinnacle Award), MAPEI (Commercial Awards), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), and Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards).

