Goethe-Institut offers artists who live and work in Germany a residency in Bangalore from October to December, 2020

Participants shall get involved with creative partners in India / Application until February 29, 2020

For artists who live and work in Germany and who are interested in India, the Goethe-Institute is offering its bangaloREsidency again this year. The program allows people with relevant artistic background to spend a time in the rapidly growing city in the south-west of India. The aim is to „develop creatively, face the challenges of a vibrant, modern Indian metropolis and work with local artists”, as is said on the website of the Goethe-Institut.

The stay lasts a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 8 weeks between October 18 and December 18, 2020. Application deadline is February 29, 2020.

The Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan in Banglore and other local partners cover the cost of travel from Germany and accommodation. In addition, there is a daily allowance of Rs. 2000, which „comfortably covers” the running costs on site according to the website.

For the realization of the planned work, participants can receive a subsidy for the production costs of a maximum of € 2000.

The webpage points out that „the incumbent will be expected to interact with the local art world as one of the objectives of the program is to offer the local art community a fresh perspective and creative input from abroad“. Therefore, participantes must be „fluent in both German and English“.

In the application should be clearly specified „the precise reasons underlying the desire to pursue an artistic project in a city like Bangalore“.

And: „We would like to help German artists, in particular those who have perhaps never been to India, to get integrated into daily life in this country, and gain an understanding of the culture. Our attempt is to make sure our guest artists are able to work productively in the local environment and realise their artistic project together with their Indian counterparts.“

bangaloREsidency

(10.02.2020, USA: 02.10.2020)