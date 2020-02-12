Recently published
Call for entries: International Lucas-Cranach-Award 2019/2020 for Woodcarving, wood engraving, woodcutting by the city of Kronach, Germany
Participants: international
Awards: 3000 €, 2000 €, 1000 € and perhaps a special award
Auctorial rights: The participants agree that their entries will be shown in exhibitions. If sold, 20% of the author’s prize goes to the organizer.
Theme: For Lucas Cranach the Elder, woodcarving was important to express himself artistically. His variety of themes is also to be included in the competition.
When: Exhibition from May 10, to June 28, 2020 on the fortress Rosenberg in Kronach
Where: Lucas-Cranach-City Kronach, Germany
Deadline for entries: February 29, 2020
Entries: Not more than three works, not older than 5 years can be submitted. According to series of works, three prints are considered to be one submission.
Organizer: Verein Regionale Kunstförderung Kronach e.V. Ingo Cesaro
International Lucas-Cranach-Awards 2019/2020 (scroll down on webpage)
(12.02.2020, USA: 02.12.2020)