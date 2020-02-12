Call for entries: International Lucas-Cranach-Award 2019/2020 for Woodcarving, wood engraving, woodcutting by the city of Kronach, Germany

Participants: international

Awards: 3000 €, 2000 €, 1000 € and perhaps a special award

Auctorial rights: The participants agree that their entries will be shown in exhibitions. If sold, 20% of the author’s prize goes to the organizer.

Theme: For Lucas Cranach the Elder, woodcarving was important to express himself artistically. His variety of themes is also to be included in the competition.

When: Exhibition from May 10, to June 28, 2020 on the fortress Rosenberg in Kronach

Where: Lucas-Cranach-City Kronach, Germany

Deadline for entries: February 29, 2020

Entries: Not more than three works, not older than 5 years can be submitted. According to series of works, three prints are considered to be one submission.

Organizer: Verein Regionale Kunstförderung Kronach e.V. Ingo Cesaro

