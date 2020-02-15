„Chilgrove“ tables by designer Sjoerd Vroonland for Dutch „Revised“ company

Solid wood frame in combination with table tops in a selection of marbles or in oak, and walnut

Dutch „Revised“ company sent us the following press release about its „Chilgrove“ tables:

A collection of coffee tables in various shapes and sizes consisting of a solid wood frame in either Oak or Walnut in combination with table tops in Oak, Walnut or a selection of marbles from around the world such as Forest Green, Forest Brown, Bianco. Marinace and Yellow Onyx.

Product design by Sjoerd Vroonland for Revised.

The company about itself on its webpage:

Our aim is to create timeless atmospheres and emotions by exploring our most inspiring legacies with present day knowledge. Revised’s founders and creative directors Suzy & Casper Vissers and the first collection’s exclusive designer Sjoerd Vroonland, committed two years ago to research, envision and realize this monumental challenge. We strive to bring intense feelings of warmth, calmness and belonging into your home, your office, your present world. From furniture to lighting, from wall to floor decorations, through our designs we create atmospheres with a contemporary flavour, promoting a more serene and soulful way of living.

