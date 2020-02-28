Coldspring Named Natural Stone Institute CEU Educator of the Year

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Coldspring of Cold Spring, MN has been named 2019 Educator of the Year for the Natural Stone Institute’s CEU program. The company presented 247 classes to a total of 2,789 design professionals last year. Cari May, Marketing Manager at Coldspring commented: „Continuing education is an essential component to licensing criteria for landscape architects, architects, and designers. Being able to support their need by providing education is a great way for us to continue to enhance our relationships as well as share how and why to use natural stone in their projects.” Coldspring was honored during the Stone Pavilion Block Party during TISE 2020.

Karen Olah, Regional Sales Manager for Coldspring, was named Speaker of the Year for the CEU program for presenting 71 classes and educating 923 design professionals. Olah commented: „Coldspring’s Continuing Education program provides the A&D community with relevant education and credits for their licensing. It’s an honor to be recognized for the traction we have been able to make with this program in the field.”

The Natural Stone Institute’s CEU program currently has 431 certified speakers worldwide. With a total of 828 CEU classes presented and 7,670 design professionals educated in 2019, the program continues to make an important impact on the natural stone industry.

To learn how your company can get involved with the Natural Stone Institute’s CEU program, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/CEU.

