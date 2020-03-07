Italian ceramic producer FMG launches new collection „Blast” emulating volcanic rock

The tiles are available in 5 colors (Ash, Black, Beige, Brown and Gray) and in 3 finishes (Natural, Polished, Structured)

Italian ceramic producer FMG sent us the following press release:

With Blast, FMG – Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti (leader in Marble and Granite tiling) offers

a collection inspired by the magic of volcanic rock, reproducing its astonishingly

heterogeneous and irregular structure.

Its compact surface is characterized by chromatic overlays and tone-on-tone streaks

engendered by the minerals present in the magmatic stones.

Available in 5 colors – Ash, Black, Beige, Brown and Gray – and in 3 different finishes –

Natural, Polished and Structured – Blast recreates all the expressive power of lava rock.

Designed for the creation of total look settings, the collection consists of traditional

full-body formats 120 x 60, 60 x 60 and 60 x 30 cm with a thickness of 10 mm. The range

is completed by semigres surfaces for wall cladding and a selection of 30 x 30 cm

mosaic formats that make installation more dynamic, emphasizing the aesthetic

versatility of the material.

Visual cleanliness and essentiality, but also strength and warmth, are the keywords that

characterize Blast: a complete collection, superbly versatile in responding to the most

diverse design and style requirements, whether indoor or outdoor.

FMG

(08.03.2020, USA: 03.08.2020)