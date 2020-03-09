Stone+tec fair in Nuremberg also postponed: to May/June 2021

Because of the coronavirus, Stone+tec was postponed to the May/June next year. The press spokesman for NürnbergMesse, Benno Wagner, announced this in a telephone call. The decision was preceded by discussions in the trade fair’s advisory board which includes the DNV natural stone association and the BIV stonemasons’ association, among others. „The decision was based on feedback from customers and industry representatives as well as an intensive analysis of the changed industry calendar,” as said on the Stone+tec website.

Since March this year, probably all trade fairs have been postponed, not just those in the stone sector. It all started with Xiamen Stone Fair, which had planned to celebrate its 20th anniversary in the first week of March. With its new date, it had placed itself one week before Stone+tec.

Just last weekend, Izfas organizer of Marble Izmir published its postponement on its website.

Stone+tec also states on its webpage: „The postponement is a preventive step in view of the macroeconomic effects in Europe and worldwide caused by the progressive spread of the coronavirus.”

Stone+tec 2021, May/June

(09.03.2020/03.09.2020)