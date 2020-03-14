Tesoro Bianco marble is the 2020 Stone of the Year

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Tesoro Bianco marble by Granitos Zucchi has been chosen as the 2020 Natural Stone Institute Stone of the Year. The stone will be featured on 2020 member certificates, membership code of ethics, and association marketing materials throughout the year.

Tesoro Bianco by Zucchi is a stunning and luxurious white marble quarried from a special site in the southeast region of Brazil where its small vein of pure white natural stone is found. Tesoro Bianco is a rare kind of marble composed of 80% dolomite. It is one of the densest and most resistant marbles found in South America. Its dominant pure white color palette is balanced with occasional light blue crystals and is suitable for interior and exterior applications.

For more information pm Tesoro Bianco and the Natural Stone Institute’s Stone of the Year program, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/stoneoftheyear.

