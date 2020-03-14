„Scagliola“ finish from the Florentine Renaissance used for modern table top design

Italian Jumbo Group sent us the following information:

In the latest Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors collection, new varieties of marble and onyx and special manufacturing techniques have been introduced.

Among these, the „Ragali“ small tables stand out thanks to the use of the „Scagliola“ finish, an ancient artisanal process typical of the Florentine Renaissance and here adopted to create the distinctive animal patterns.

. The timeless beauty of the stones can be perceived also in the „Turkana“ tables, sculptural compositions whose asymmetry and variety of colors recall the beauty of the natural elements.

„Nyos“ is a scenographic dining table, with a special metal base holding an exquisite onyx top with lazy-susan.

Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors

(15.03.2020, USA: 03.15.2020)