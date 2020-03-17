Coronavirus emergency: Confindustria Marmomacchine note

Italian Confindustria Marmomacchine sent us the following press release which is addressed to the government in Rome:

While respecting the individual freedom of action of all sector companies, and as confirmed by recent governmental decrees regarding national production continuity, CONFINDUSTRIA MARMOMACHINE – representing the Italian stone and techno-stone industry – believes that the choice to temporarily cease production is in many cases useful, if not preferable, in order to contain, reduce or exclude the spread of coronavirus contagion.

In fact, CONFINDUSTRIA MARMOMACCHINE believes that the production work of sector companies is important but in no case should it prevail over the rights to safety and health of all workers, employees and company executives themselves.

It is therefore to be hoped that the government will do everything necessary to support joint action by the European Union and immediately foresee concrete aid for enterprise in this critical moment for the Italian and global economies, not excluding evaluating more stringent measures for a period of time congruous with facing and dealing with the unexpected and unusual emergency that our companies and our country are experiencing.

(17.03.2020, USA: 03.17.2020)