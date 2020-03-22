Entirely novel idea: Danish design studio Handvärk assembles table-tops from large marble tiles

There are more than unusual design possibilities for the user / target group are not the rich

For table-tops made of natural stone, the rule has always been: the bigger, the better, in any case from one piece. Now, however, a designer idea is emerging from Denmark that literally removes this traditional orientation from the table: the young designers at Studio Handvärk assemble the tops of their dining and side tables from large-format tiles!

Apparently they want to open up a new target group for their natural stone furniture – namely the upper middle class. Until now, the furniture industry with natural stone has always been about the rich.

Admittedly: the tables from Denmark are very unusual at first glance. But you quickly get caught up in the design. After all, the slabs in the sizes of 45.7 x 45.7cm (1.2 cm thick) are worked very precisely, and even in small dimensions the stone does not lose its elegance. Moreover, the concept of designer and company founder Emil Thorup is coherent with the simple geometric shapes. This is especially true for the edge of the table.

Practical as we are, a few aspects that apply to such composite tabletops immediately came to mind:

* how the individual tiles are composed is left to the user and allows a play with the veins in the stone.

* the 4 types of marble (white, black, green, grey) offered by the company could be mixed by the customer, both for a single table and for all the furniture in the Handvärk collection in his home.

The conclusion is crazy, but it fits into the trend of individuality: depending on the guests you expect, you re-composition the tops for the dining table and the side tables.

So could there be complete sets of marble tiles for these pieces of furniture, in addition to the table frames, with which the tables can be laid again and again, so to speak?

The design of the frames is very simple: what is used black powder coated steel in a semi-matt finish, brass accents.

There is a dining table with a maximum length of 230 cm (width: 96 cm, height: 74 cm, weight: 106 kg). One of the side tables has 60 x 60 cm and only one tile as top.

Another special feature of the design is that the frames are only screwed together and – like the tops – can therefore also be dismantled without any problems. This reminded us of the old Ikea success model: it was based on the fact that everyone could transport the furniture themselves and then assemble at home. At Handvärk, too, the Allen key is the central tool that is supplied.

There is another variation of the table-tops, namely the herringbone pattern. Here 25 diagonal single pieces are glued together, and there are only 2 large halves.

Regarding its design concept, the company writes in its press material: „Aesthetic sustainability is the key to all our products. Aesthetic sustainability is key to all Handvärk’s products,” says Emil Thorup, who is also concerned with „creating furniture that will last a lifetime” The design is characterised by a „Nordic DNA”. Handvärk was founded in 2015.

Handvärk

Photos: Handvärk

(23.03.2020, USA: 03.23.2020)