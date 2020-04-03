Canceled: European Stone Festival scheduled for May 2020 in Freiburg, Germany

The next event will be held in 2021 in Salzburg, Austria

Information on the webpage of the European Stone Festival:

Dear friends of the European Stone Festival

Unfortunately, the dynamic development of the Corona virus leaves us with no other option than to inform you of the cancelation of this year’s event. We are very concerned about your health and the well-being of the visitors and our staff.

The 900-year anniversary of Freiburg has already seen many big events being cancelled until June or later.

Within the next few weeks, we will refund the registration fee to those who have already transferred this sum. We regret having to inform you of this decision, as we have all been looking forward to an exciting Stone Festival. We look forward to seeing you all next year when the festival takes place in Salzburg.

Kind regards

Bernward Fiedler

Festival Organizer

European Stone Festival

(04.04.2020)