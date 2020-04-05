Eine neue Webpage des Natural Stone Institutes gibt (auf Englisch) wertvolle Informationen für Firmen in der Corona-Epidemie

Die Themen reichen vom Schutz der Mitarbeiter vor Infektionen über Verhalten in der Quarantäne bis hin zu Cyberattacken während der Krise

The Natural Stone Institute has created a COVID-19 webpage with webinars, FAQs, government links, and much more. „We are updating this resource weekly as information becomes available”, CEO Jim Hieb wrote us in an email. „Just this week, new information is being added each day.”

The webpage is full of practical information useful also for non-American stone companies. Just a few topics:

* Checklist for Rapid Crisis Response,

* Exposure Prevention, Preparedness, and Response Plan,

* Creating a Safety Plan,

* Prevent Worker Exposure to Coronavirus,

* Mental Well-Being During a Quarantine,

and many more.

Also business topics are available, e.g.:

* Adjusting Your Marketing Strategy in Times of Crisis,

* Cyber Criminals Seeking to Capitalize on Coronavirus.

Information in Spanish

* Tome Medidas para Prevenir la Exposición de los Trabajadores al Coronavirus

Jim closes his mail: „I know that many of our industry friends are getting information from a variety of sources. If you come across valuable information that you think might be useful to the broader membership, please send them to me.”

Mail

Natural Stone Institute COVID-19 webpage

https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/covid-19-resources/