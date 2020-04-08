The 20th Xiamen International Stone Fair is further postponed – to October 27-30, 2020 – and will have a virtual extension

From June onn the online platform „Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair“ will be available / The 21st issue in 2021 is scheduled for May 18-21

Xiamen Jinhongxin Exhibition Co.Ltd, the organizer of the Xiamen Stone Fair, sent us the following news:

Dear Valued Friends，

It has been 71 days since the first notice of postponement announced on January 28, 2020. The pandemic forces the world to a brief pause and isolates us physically, yet it draws us closer together and closer to love than ever before. During the past few weeks, many friends sent regards, inquiries and worries as well as shared first-hand information with us. We sincerely thank you for your patience, understanding and great support over this tough period.

There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors and partners for Xiamen Stone Fair. We have been monitoring the global situation of COVID-19 closely.

After deliberate consideration and evaluation, three decisions were made as follows:

1. The 20th China Xiamen International Stone Fair is further postponed to October 27-30, 2020..

2. The 21st China Xiamen International Stone Fair will be scheduled on May 18-21, 2021..

3. An online platform, “Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair” will be launched on June 6, 2020 with uninterrupted service throughout the year..

2020 – A Further Postponement

Until now, the situation in controlling the outbreak of COVID-19 in China has continued to improve, with the normal order of work and life seeing fast resumption. However, the global situation is still under uncertainty. We care much for all exhibitors, visitors and partners. But from what we have been going through in China, we believe that with joint efforts, the pandemic will be controlled and prevented soon around the world. At the moment, keep waiting is a choice that has to be done. Xiamen Stone Fair will stand with the whole industry until the dawn is breaking and welcome you with a belated but successful annual reunion in October.

2021 – Moving Forward Steadily

Inevitably, the global economy is influenced by the pandemic to some extent. It is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity for the stone industry. Rebuilding confidence, taking proactive actions and moving forward steadily are crucial to minimize the impact caused by the pandemic. Therefore, the Organizing Committee decided to schedule Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 on May 18-21, leaving a preparation time between two editions, in the hope of generating more opportunities for the industry and ensuring an orderly production and trade cycle.

„Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair“– Never Stop

During the past 20 years, Xiamen Stone Fair has been committed to serving as a platform for the stone industry in communication and presentation. Given the face-to-face activities are restricted at present, how to connect exhibitors and visitors beyond time and space becomes a problem to be solved urgently. Therefore, Xiamen Stone Fair makes a decision to launch an online platform, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, as an upgraded service and a warm-up for the October event.

As a virtual platform, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair aims to provide an online preview of the show, with the intention of offering exhibitors to showcase products, engage early-stage negotiation with buyers and network with industry partners, while enabling visitors to search for ideal products, make appointments and plan a visiting route in advance. The platform is now under development and improvement, and will be released on June 6, 2020. In the future, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair will be a complementary counterpart for the physical trade fair and better serve the industry.

The year 2020 is remarkable for Xiamen Stone Fair. On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to you for trusting and supporting us for years. We promise to arrange the work properly and create a pleasant experience for you. We are confident that the difficulties be overcame and everything will be getting better. Let us join hands in fighting against the pandemic, restoring normal work and life and jointly endeavoring for a better future.

Wish you and your families a good health!

All the best,

Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee

April 8, 2020