Biesse Group donates personal protective visors manufactured using a 3D printer and a Rover Plast machining centre to hospital Riuniti Marche Nord

Italian Biesse Group sent us the following information:

The Biesse Group continues to provide tangible support for the local fight against Covid-19. Following a donation for the purchase of technology to help the most critical patients and a fundraising campaign, now also the manufacturing departments are being recruited, specifically the unit that handles Additive Manufacturing.

Designers, who usually use a 3D printer for batch production and to create prototypes for Biesse’s tech solutions, have been perfecting a prototype for the production of personal protective equipment to be donated to Ospedali Riuniti Marche Nord.

The product is entirely Made in Biesse: the frame for the visor is 3D printed at the plant in Via della Meccanica while the protective transparent visor is manufactured by Axxembla, a unit owned by the group that usually produces the protective coverings for machines. Machining operations have been entrusted to a Rover Plast AFT, Biesse’s solution for machining advanced materials.

„We immediately offered our 3D printer to help and checked which of the products that hospitals need most, we would produce. We decided to manufacture and donate the visors to Ospedali Riuniti Marche Nord to offer tangible support for those who are on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 every day”, stated Roberto Selci, Biesse Group CEO.

„We monitored all the devices produced with 3D printers online,” added Michele Tombari, Director of the relevant mechanical technology centre, „in order to put our competencies and technology at work in the service of those who are battling the virus directly”.

Please remember that you can join Biesse Group in providing support for Ospedale San Salvatore di Pesaro by quickly and easily joining the LET’S DO MORE campaign for the purchase of new equipment: https://gf.me/u/xrw3df.

Biesse Group is a global leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal processing technology. It now has around 4200 employees worldwide.

Biesse Group

(11.04.2020, 04.11.2020)