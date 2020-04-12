Laurameroni Design Collection: „Infinity” tables with modular top that can be customized combining marble, plain or lacquered wood

The plate is divided into segments and embellished by a central ornamental element

Italian brand Laurameroni Design Collection sent us the following press release:

The „Infinity” tables by designer Cesare Arosio are the protagonist of each dining area thanks to the dialogue between its various precious materials. The base has a unique design and presents a characteristic geometric honeycomb pattern.

The top is divided into segments and embellished with a central ornamental element. The choice of materials for the plate ranges from marble to plain or lacquered wood.

The personalized combination of these different materials makes each table unique and exclusive.

„Infinity” is a table suitable for being placed in modern luxury homes and in offices of high representation.

Rigorous volumes, perfect proportions, oversized dimensions, limited editions, originality, and care for details characterize the production of Laurameroni Design Collection. The finest materials, such as wood, marble, metals, glass, stone or leather combine to produce sophisticated products, with a strong identifiability. The purpose is to offer a tailor-made service where every single element contributes to creating unique and customized spaces, turning the most linear and simple shapes into works of artistic skilful craftsmanship.

Laurameroni Design Collection

(13.04.2020, USA: 04.13.2020)