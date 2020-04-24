Natural Stone Institute: online discussion „How the Stone Industry Is Responding to COVID-19“ on April, 30 (1:00-2:00pm EST, 18:00 GMT)

Participation is free and open also for non-NSI-members / More specified webinars for fabricators/installers, maintenance professionals, or quarriers… will follow in May

The Natural Stone Institute has sent us the following announcement:

Join us next Thursday, as a panel of industry leaders discusses how they are adapting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What: Webinar, free also for Non-NSI-members

When: Thursday, April 30, 1:00-2:00pm EST (18:00 GMT)

Where: Online

Description: The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we do business in the stone industry. During this roundtable discussion, we will hear from stone industry leaders in several different segments to understand how the pandemic has impacted their business, what changes they have made, and how they are adapting.

Registration

We will have several more webinars scheduled for May focused on this topic. These webinars will be targeted for specific segments of the industry: fabricators/installers, stone distributors, restoration and maintenance professionals, quarriers, and suppliers to the stone industry. We will be announcing this soon.

Natural Stone Institute

(25.04.2020, USA: 04.25.2020)