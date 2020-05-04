Learning from Covid-19: the home is more important than ever, and beautiful materials for its design also are

Italian Ceramiche Caesar sees “new domesticity taking shape” after Corona and its lockdown and quarantine

The Italian ceramics company Caesar has sent us the following press release, which we publish in an abbreviated form:

We will wake up to a different world. Once the Covid emergency has passed and the risks have attenuated, we will not quickly go back to the way things were before…

Being forced to stay at home during these times is making us understand the importance of the environment in which we live in its more intimate and domestic dimensions…

New domesticity is, therefore, taking shape. This already happened during the Nineties, as a reaction to the hedonistic and yuppie Eighties decade, which ended with the Wall Street crash. It happened after the Twin Towers attack, which suddenly revealed our helplessness before a threat whose reach was beyond our imagination.

It is happening again right now, what we are obliged to do – #stayhome – will become, in different and more attenuated ways, a choice…

We will rediscover the importance of taking care of our nest. Not through impulse buying, dictated by fleeting enthusiasm, but through pondered, well thought out purchases. Purchases that remain, because the homestays put.

The room in which we probably spend the most time at home is the kitchen. The kitchen has always been the heart of the home…

Caesar Ceramiche has always regarded this space with the utmost attention as, owing to its multifarious functions, it is put to the test every day…

Porcelain tiles for the kitchen are the ideal solution since they offer versatility, safety and freedom to experiment. Customers can opt for the natural charm provided by the wood, stone, and marble effect collections; or experiment with more contemporary and urban moods, thanks to the sophisticated concrete, and metal effect collections…

A fundamental feature given the current circumstances is that it (the tile) guarantees superior standards of hygiene, is hypo-allergenic and VOC free, in other words it does not release organic substances into the environment: and we all know how vital air quality is, especially now we are spending most of our time indoors.

Ceramiche Caesar

(05.05.2020)