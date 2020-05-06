International Congress “Monument Future – Decay and Conservation of Stone” in September 2020 at the University of Göttingen in Germany

Experts from all over the world will discuss the current state of research and practical examples from damage analysis and stone restoration

“Monument Future – Decay and Conservation of Stone” is the motto of the International Congress, which will take place at the University of Göttingen in Germany from September 07 to 12, 2020. Experts from all over the world will report on innovative developments and methods in damage analysis and restoration. The event with the official title International Congress on the Deterioration and Conservation of Stone takes place every 4 years. The first venue was La Rochelle in 1972, followed by Athens, Venice, Louisville, Lausanne, Torun, Lisbon, Berlin, Venice, Stockholm, Torun, New York, and Paisley. It is organized by the International Scientific Committee for Stone (ISCS), a subdivision of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which is an adviser for the UNESCO World Heritage Commission.

According to the current state of affairs in the Corona crisis, the 14th edition of the congress in September can probably take place in Göttingen and Kassel in Germany.

During the 5-day conference, about 200 scientific contributions on the topic of stone weathering, on modern measuring and investigation methods as well as on numerous practical examples from stone conservation will be presented and discussed by about 250 – 300 experts from all over the world. At the previous conference in Paisley, a total of 635 scientists from 39 countries contributed 166 papers.

The hallmark of the event is its practical relevance: On the one hand, practitioners from monument conservation will learn about the latest research results in their fields of work, while on the other hand, their experience from local projects will be fed back into scientific research. As usual, this will take place in keynote lectures, short presentations, posters, and, of course, in discussions.

To this extent, the conference proceedings summarizing the presentations reflect the current state of the art in the field of science for the protection of natural stone.

The event also includes excursions to the surrounding area, among them the Unesco World Heritage Site Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe in Kassel, the Weserbergland and the historic mining town of Goslar.

This will be followed by a summer school for young scientists and practitioners from September 13 to 23. This part of the event is already fully booked.

(07.05.2020, 05.07.2020)