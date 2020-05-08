Natural Stone Institute Unveils Silica & Slab Safety Certificate Program

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Oberlin, OH, April 28, 2020— The Natural Stone Institute is proud to announce the debut of a new safety resource for stone fabricators and distributors. The Silica & Slab Safety Certificate is an 8-hour online certificate that provides training material for silicosis prevention, slab handing, and creating a safety program.

This program, comprised of 20 courses, is a combination of webinars, course readings, and related videos and documents. The program must be completed by one designed safety manager. After earning the certificate, the safety manager can then administer courses to employees. Participants are encouraged to share this program with their insurance carriers to discuss potential discounts on premiums.

Natural Stone Institute Accreditation & Technical Manager Mark Meriaux commented: “Earning the Silica & Slab Safety Certificate is a way to show customers and vendors that you take safety education seriously. It shows that you value safety both within your company and to all that you have contact with outside your organization.”

The Silica & Slab Safety Certificate is free to current Natural Stone Institute members. There will be a $599 administrative fee for non-member participants.

For full details, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/safetycertificate.

(09.05.2020, USA: 05.09.2020)